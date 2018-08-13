SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

CWB opened at $53.32 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

