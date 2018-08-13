S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,795 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 6.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of S&P Global worth $624,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,416,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 536,165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 362,556 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Shares of S&P Global opened at $201.32 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

