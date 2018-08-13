Southern (SO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern opened at $46.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.04. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 82.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,028 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,369,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187,429 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.