Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $39.08 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $351.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.