South State Corp Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

South State Corp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 36,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 767,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,538,000 after acquiring an additional 421,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $148.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

