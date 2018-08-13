Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics opened at $5.40 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $233,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.