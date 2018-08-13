Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Share Price

Media headlines about Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Accelerate Diagnostics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 47.8448382068511 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics traded up $0.25, hitting $22.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,691. The company has a quick ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,405.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

