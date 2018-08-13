Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Skechers USA (SKX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Skechers USA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 47.2243179822235 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $29.29 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

