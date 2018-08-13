Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Niska Gas Storage Partners (NKA) Stock Price

News stories about Niska Gas Storage Partners (NYSE:NKA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Niska Gas Storage Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE NKA remained flat at $$4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. Niska Gas Storage Partners has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Niska Gas Storage Partners Company Profile

Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC (Niska Partners) owns and operates natural gas storage assets. The Company operates the AECO Hub, which consists of the Countess and Suffield gas storage facilities in Alberta, Canada, and the Wild Goose and Salt Plains gas storage facilities in California and Oklahoma.

