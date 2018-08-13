Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hostess Brands (TWNK) Stock Price

News articles about Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hostess Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9581461743028 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Hostess Brands traded up $0.06, reaching $11.79, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,946. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

