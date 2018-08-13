Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Share Price

Media coverage about Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glacier Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.8805046737888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp opened at $43.54 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

