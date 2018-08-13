Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TELUS (TU) Share Price

Headlines about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.0807198084551 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.