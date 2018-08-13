Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Histogenics (HSGX) Stock Price

News articles about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6767205780802 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Monday. Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSGX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 592,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,457. Histogenics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

