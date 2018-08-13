Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quaker Chemical (KWR) Share Price

News stories about Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quaker Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.8693140767559 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $168.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.98 and a 1 year high of $178.90.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $199,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,176. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.