Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact InterOil (IOC) Share Price

News headlines about InterOil (NYSE:IOC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterOil earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4182266490019 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE IOC opened at $48.36 on Monday. InterOil has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

InterOil Corporation (InterOil) is an oil and gas business with a sole focus on Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company’s segments include Upstream and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes exploration, appraisal and development of hydrocarbon structures in PNG. The Corporate segment provides support to the Company’s other business segments through business development and improvement activities, general services, administration, human resources, executive management, financing and treasury, government affairs and investor relations.

