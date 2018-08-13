Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Stock Price

News coverage about Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.9262210855779 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cann started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,452. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 400,001 shares of company stock worth $6,000,015 over the last 90 days.

