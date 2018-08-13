Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Price

News articles about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5433422545944 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Boise Cascade traded up $0.55, reaching $44.15, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,735.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $343,781.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

