Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Libbey (LBY) Share Price

Headlines about Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Libbey earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.826374454898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Dougherty & Co raised Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Libbey alerts:

Shares of LBY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 344,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,651. Libbey has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.