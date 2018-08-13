Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimberly Clark earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3675174589792 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $110.09 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

