Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CAS Medical Systems (CASM) Share Price

Press coverage about CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CAS Medical Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 48.5252478125459 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAS Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of CASM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. 12,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,649. CAS Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.40.

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. sell-side analysts expect that CAS Medical Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations.

