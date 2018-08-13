Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Polypore International (PPO) Stock Price

News stories about Polypore International (NYSE:PPO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polypore International earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PPO stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Polypore International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Polypore International Company Profile

Polypore International, Inc develops and manufactures microporous membranes. The Company offers lithium and lead-acid battery separators that enable mobile and portable energy. It operates two energy storage businesses. Its lithium-ion business focuses on electronics and electric drive vehicle (EDV) applications while its lead-acid business focuses on transportation and industrial applications.

