Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genocea Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.8581940753499 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GNCA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 190,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 6.84. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNCA. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.41.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

