Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Boxlight (BOXL) Share Price

News articles about Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boxlight earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5157924199215 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 107,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,978. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. equities research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 price target on Boxlight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.