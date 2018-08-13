Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CH Energy Group (CHG) Share Price

Press coverage about CH Energy Group (NYSE:CHG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CH Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 49.3555511417147 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE CHG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61.

Get CH Energy Group alerts:

About CH Energy Group

CH Energy Group, Inc, is the holding company. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Central Hudson and Central Hudson Enterprises Corporation (CHEC). Central Hudson is a regulated electric and natural gas subsidiary. CHEC, the parent company of CH Energy Group’s unregulated businesses and investments, has one wholly owned subsidiary, Griffith Energy Services, Inc (Griffith).

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CH Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CH Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.