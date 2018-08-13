Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Time Warner Cable (TWC) Share Price

Media headlines about Time Warner Cable (NYSE:TWC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner Cable earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the cable operator an impact score of 43.6786430132316 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TWC stock remained flat at $$209.56 during midday trading on Monday. Time Warner Cable has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

Get Time Warner Cable alerts:

About Time Warner Cable

Time Warner Cable Inc (TWC) is a provider of video, high-speed data and voice services in the United States with clustered cable systems located in approximately five geographic areas, including New York State, the Carolinas, the Midwest, Southern California and Texas. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Services, Business Services and Other Operations.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.