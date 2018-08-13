Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Share Price

News coverage about Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Engineered Carbons earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.8477934667771 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OEC opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 132.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

OEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

