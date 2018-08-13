Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Global Payments (GPN) Share Price

Media coverage about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2261188304825 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $116.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.90 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,981 shares of company stock worth $2,482,134. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

