Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodastream International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sodastream International in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sodastream International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Sodastream International in the 1st quarter worth $872,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sodastream International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Sodastream International by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sodastream International traded up $1.16, reaching $127.44, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 9,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,048. Sodastream International has a 1 year low of $57.12 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sodastream International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.