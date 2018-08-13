Soarcoin (SOAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.52 Million

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Soarcoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Soarcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $15,974.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soarcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soarcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016242 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00244430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00152460 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Soarcoin

Soarcoin was first traded on March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,083,176 tokens. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org

Buying and Selling Soarcoin

Soarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.