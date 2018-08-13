SMTC (SMTX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.9392521862665 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ SMTX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

