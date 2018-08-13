SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D) Receives €33.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.13 ($37.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM3D shares. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. equinet set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of SLM Solutions Group opened at €24.25 ($28.20) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

