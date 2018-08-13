Skyline Co. (SKY) CEO Sells $266,112.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 12,096 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $266,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith A. Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Keith A. Anderson sold 80,637 shares of Skyline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,774,014.00.

Shares of Skyline opened at $26.46 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $35.65.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

