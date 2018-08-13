Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,742,365 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 13th total of 11,400,366 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,108,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $27.90 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,215,000 after acquiring an additional 443,097 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,179,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,435,000 after acquiring an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 234,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

