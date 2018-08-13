Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD):

8/10/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

7/31/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

7/24/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $72.17. 2,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,557. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $143,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 56.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.