Simon Property Group (SPG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Press coverage about Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Simon Property Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0154673035378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SPG opened at $174.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.58%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.69.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

