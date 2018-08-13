Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,638,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,277,000 after acquiring an additional 334,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,559,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group opened at $174.38 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.58%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

