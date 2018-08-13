Signition LP Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 53,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NYSE RHI opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

