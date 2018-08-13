Signition LP Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Signition LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide opened at $94.90 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

