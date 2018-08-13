Signition LP Purchases Shares of 9,000 Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Cadence Bancorp opened at $28.01 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

