Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $159,889,000 after acquiring an additional 759,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,014,000 after acquiring an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after acquiring an additional 342,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,541,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock opened at $186.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. KLR Group cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

