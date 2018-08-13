Shotspotter (SSTI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shotspotter from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

SSTI stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $487.65 million, a P/E ratio of -79.42 and a beta of -1.66.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 3,517.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 68.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,844 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the second quarter worth about $4,373,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 22.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the second quarter worth about $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

