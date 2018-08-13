Short Interest in Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Decreases By 62.8%

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,603 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the July 13th total of 550,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $112.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYOU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.