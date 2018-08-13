Short Interest in Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Decreases By 12.9%

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,672,569 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 13th total of 14,557,503 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 51.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Achaogen stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $286.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. analysts expect that Achaogen will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Achaogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,613 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Achaogen by 15.8% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 661,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Achaogen by 681.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 259,546 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Achaogen by 29.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Achaogen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

