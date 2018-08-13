ShipChain Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $25,867.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 53.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016170 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00267538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00174699 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,956,624 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

