Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shaw Communications opened at C$26.81 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$24.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJR.B shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.06.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

