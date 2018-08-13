Share Buyback Plan Declared by Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, August 8th. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.70 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

