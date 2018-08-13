ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $400,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 39,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $7,343,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,456 shares of company stock valued at $48,745,317. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $187.47 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

