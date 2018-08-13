Servicemaster Global (SERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on Servicemaster Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Servicemaster Global traded up $0.56, hitting $60.18, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,604. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.00 million. research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $3,532,006.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,148.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,479 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,519,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,603,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,933,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 10,579.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476,935 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

