Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) Given News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports.

NYSE SRG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,383. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Seritage Growth Properties Class A had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Boenning Scattergood set a $34.00 price target on shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

In other Seritage Growth Properties Class A news, Director Sharon Osberg purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.45 per share, with a total value of $53,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seritage Growth Properties Class A

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

