Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Serengeti Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,570.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

TPX stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 120.57% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

